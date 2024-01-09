Press Release

Crossject to present at Biotech Showcase on January 9 at 16:30 PT



Dijon, France, January 9, 2024 -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, will hold a presentation at the Biotech Showcase conference, being held in San Francisco, on January 9, 2024 at 16:30 PT (January 10, 01:30 CET).

Details of the presentation:

Time: Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 16:30 PT

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Webcast:



A webcast replay will be available two hours after the end of the presentation.

About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; ) is an emerging specialty pharma company

based in France and the U.S. It is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an

epileptic rescue therapy, for which it was awarded a $60 million contract with the U.S.

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). ZEPIZURE® is based on the Company's award-winning needle-free autoinjector ZENEO®, which is designed to enable patients and untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver emergency medication via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The Company's other products in development include rescue therapies for allergic shocks, adrenal insufficiencies, opioid overdose and asthma attacks.

