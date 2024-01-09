The demand for endotherapy devices is increasing across the globe to investigate dysphagia, diarrhea, weight loss, heartburn, and stool blood.



Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Trends:

The growing global population and the rising prevalence of various chronic gastrointestinal (GI) and incessant biliary medical disorders, including Barrett's disease, biliary, liver, Crohn's, inflammatory bowel, and peptic ulcer disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing occurrence of benign pancreas and liver tumors, especially among the geriatric population, along with the growing occurrence of cancer across the globe, is driving the market. In line with this, the expansion of hospitals and diagnostic centers is increasing the need for imaging techniques propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, rising investments by governments and healthcare organizations of various countries in advanced endoscopy devices and improve endoscopy research is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preference toward minimally invasive surgeries for a speedy recovery and minimal pain and rising awareness about ERCP devices like sphincterotomes are offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure and a considerable rise in medical tourism are expected to propel market growth.

