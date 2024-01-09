Truepic Recognized As One Of Built In’S 2024 Best Startups And Best Places To Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truepic earns dual recognition in Best Places to Work list, praised for its people-centric culture and flexible work arrangements

San Diego, CA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , provider of authenticity infrastructure for the internet, announced that the company made Built In's list of 2024 Best Places to Work awards. Specifically, Truepic earned a place on Best Startups to Work For and Best Places to Work in San Diego, CA. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“We feel honored to receive the Best Places to Work 2024 award from Built In and are proud to stand among the great companies on this list,” said Cheyenne Williams, Senior Manager of People Operations at Truepic.“Truepic is committed to creating an exceptional employee experience where our team engages in meaningful work with a huge global impact. This award reinforces our commitment to fostering a workplace that nurtures growth, collaboration, and genuine connection, regardless of our teams' locations. We look forward to finding new and impactful ways to continuously improve that experience for our employees.”

Truepic was previously recognized as one of Built In's Best Places to Work in 2022 . Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In.“I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company's transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic's technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

