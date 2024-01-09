Exv Agency And Matchmaker.Fm Join Forces On Podcasting And PR Masterclass

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jamie Larson of MatchMaker and Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi of the ExV Agency are teaming up to educate individuals and businesses about the power of podcasts.

The ExV Agency and MatchMaker is hosting a free webinar on January 18, 2024 at 12 PM EST.

The ExV Agency and MatchMaker Masterclass aims to equip individuals and businesses with the tools to access podcast opportunities or "right-fit" guests for their podcasts.

As pioneers in their respective fields, the ExV Agency and MatchMaker will equip individuals and companies worldwide with the ability to elevate their brand reputation and visibility through the dynamic realm of podcasts.

The partnership between ExV Agency and MatchMaker endeavors to boost podcasting education by unraveling the intricacies of booking guests and in turn helping hosts discover their ideal guests.

In a dynamic collaboration poised to reshape the podcasting scene, the ExV Agency and MatchMaker proudly announce their strategic partnership.

- Karen Gamba, CEO - ExV Agency

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting collaboration that aims to create more seamless access in the podcasting landscape, the ExV Agency , a global leader in PR, visibility, and branding, proudly announces its strategic partnership with MatchMaker , a global leader in podcast guest booking services, in the form of a masterclass titled "The Get O.N.A.I.R. Blueprint”, an intensive, educational, 6-week course designed to demystify the process of getting booked on podcasts.

The partnership between ExV Agency and MatchMaker endeavors to revolutionize podcasting by unraveling the intricacies of booking guests and in turn helping hosts discover their ideal guests, ushering in an exciting educational series in the podcasting landscape. The collaborative team will host a free webinar on January 18, 2024, at 12 PM EST.

As pioneers in their respective fields, the ExV Agency and MatchMaker will equip individuals and companies worldwide with the ability to elevate their brand reputation and visibility through the dynamic realm of podcasts. To be part of this revolutionary journey, eager participants can secure their spot at the upcoming free webinar on January 18, 2024, at 12 PM EST / 11 AM CST / 9 AM PST.

"We are thrilled to partner with ExV on this incredible initiative to show individuals and companies how to grow their visibility and brand reputation globally through the power of podcasts," says Jamie Larson of MatchMaker.

The Powerhouse Partnership: Unveiling a New Podcasting Frontier

The ExV Agency, renowned for its strategic prowess, has joined forces with MatchMaker, a global podcast guest booking service that is finding new ways to connect guests and hosts in the media industry. Functioning like a podcasting matchmaking app, MatchMaker effortlessly connects hosts with compelling guests, facilitating hassle-free collaborations. Boasting a robust network of 70,000+ like-minded individuals, MatchMaker has become the go-to platform for growing audiences, fostering content collaborations, and igniting captivating conversations. This strategic partnership will work to propel brand awareness, establish thought leadership, and unlock new audiences through the medium of podcasting.

"Getting into the educational space has been a natural transition for us," says Karen Gamba, CEO of the ExV Agency, "we are thrilled to be in partnership with MatchMaker on this exciting educational masterclass to show people exactly how to get featured on podcasts – or start successful podcasts of their own! So many of our client successes have started with podcasts and have led to global television appearances, high-level magazine features and so much more. Having individuals and companies understand the power of sharing their thought leadership on podcasts is our goal through this exciting collaboration."

The Masterclass: "The Get O.N.A.I.R." Blueprint

The centerpiece of this collaboration is the webinar masterclass titled "The Get O.N.A.I.R. Blueprint”, an intensive 6-week course designed to demystify the process of getting booked on podcasts. Led by Jamie Larson of MatchMaker, and Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi of the ExV Agency, this transformative masterclass promises to guide participants through the entire podcasting journey.

"We cannot wait to get started on teaching so many individuals, entrepreneurs, and global companies how to connect with their target audiences through podcasts," adds Frank Carlisi of the ExV Agency. "This partnership was a natural transition for ExV Agency and MatchMaker due to the incredible value offered to people across industries and geographies. We have experienced, first-hand, the success this podcast opportunity can bring to individuals. Whether you're a seasoned podcast guest or host or just starting, this masterclass will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to reach wider audiences and grow their brand visibility in a more strategic, and targeted way."

Unlocking the Secrets: What Participants Will Learn

Enrollees in "The Get O.N.A.I.R. Blueprint” will gain invaluable insights to:

OPTIMIZE: Craft and refine their messaging to secure podcast features.

NAVIGATE: Identify and strategically pursue podcast opportunities.

AMPLIFY: Broadcast their message effectively to captivate audiences.

IMPACT: Influence potential clients and collaborators to grow opportunities.

REACH: Maximize listener base through polished messaging that resonates with larger audiences.

For those ready to embark on this transformative journey, sign up for the free webinar at: .

This collaboration is an unprecedented opportunity to boost branding and visibility through the power of podcasts. Join ExV Agency and MatchMaker for a free webinar on January 18, 2024.

About the ExV Agency

The ExV Agency is a global, award-winning PR and branding force that specializes in propelling companies and individuals into the spotlight through strategic media partnerships, innovative strategies, and educational empowerment. ExV's mission is to demystify the power of PR, ensuring clients understand and leverage it effectively to connect with target audiences and grow brand recognition authentically.

About MatchMaker

MatchMaker is a global platform that seamlessly connects podcasters and guests. Serving as a matchmaking platform, MatchMaker facilitates collaboration between podcast hosts looking for guests and individuals seeking opportunities to be featured on podcasts. Users can create profiles, specify their expertise or topics of interest, and discover potential podcasting partnerships across genres and geographies. With more than 70,000+ users in their network, MatchMaker offers its users an unparalleled experience through the power of podcasts.

Media Contact:

The ExV Agency

...





Frank Carlisi

ExV Agency

917-970-1990

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram