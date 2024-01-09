HCK HOT CHICKEN TURNS UP THE HEAT IN GREENVILLE WITH THE OPENING OF THEIR FIRST NORTH CAROLINA LOCATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrate the grand opening with Free Sandwiches for the First 23 guests, a chance to win Grill Master Smoker, and more on January 13th.

GREENVILLE, NC, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HCK Hot Chicken , the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food that's kicked up with its signature premium sauces, is landing in North Carolina with their first location in the Old North State. The latest HCK Hot Chicken will be celebrating its opening in Greenville, NC, On Saturday, January 13th, from 11 a.m. The first 23 guests will receive a Free Sandwich, and every guest may enjoy $5 sandwiches all day. The restaurant is located at 920 Criswell Dr, Suite 105. and will be led by franchise owner Abraham Rizek."Our specialty is crafting Nashville-style chicken meals, prepared fresh to order. Whether it's a flavorful chicken sandwich, tender chicken tenders, or the classic bone-in or boneless wings, each dish is a testament to our dedication to providing an unparalleled taste experience," said Rizek, Owner of the Greenville HCK Hot Chicken. "While our menu may be smaller than other chains, it's a deliberate choice that allows us to channel our focus into ensuring the highest food quality for every customer. Each item on our menu is carefully selected and crafted to deliver a memorable and satisfying dining experience.”The Saturday, January 13th grand opening will also offer guests a chance to win Free Sandwiches For a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here . The winners will get one free combo each month for twelve months. Guests will also be able to participate for a chance to win $50 Gift Cards to The Shave on Fifth of Greenville, Yeti Coolers, Stanley Cups, tickets to the UNC-Chapel vs. Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Game, or a Grill Master Smoker.Abraham Rizek, the franchise owner, hails from Buffalo, NY, and has been residing in Greenville, NC, for the last 16 years. He started his professional journey in the car industry, where he gained more than six years of experience. Later, he shifted to the finance sector as a silent partner investor, strategically investing in various companies to generate equity returns.“As I embark on this exciting journey and opening HCK Hot Chicken in Greenville, I am filled with gratitude and enthusiasm. It's more than just a business venture; it's about bringing something different to the community and being part of something truly wonderful", said Abraham Rizek.“At HCK Hot Chicken, we stand out from the crowd by offering more than just a meal; we're on a mission to bring unity through our food, a message that has resonated between the Greenville community as neighbors, family, and friends all over the state and out of state who have shown incredible support and excitement for HCK Hot Chicken.”The Greenville HCK Hot Chicken marks the first for North Carolina. The restaurant is 1700 sq-ft. And is located just off a main highway. It features dine-in, pickup, and delivery through third-party services such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. The location also boasts shaded outdoor seating and parking.The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. And from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper.For more information, visit or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.About HCK Hot ChickenHCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept born from one of contemporary history's most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.To learn more, visit .

Kimberly T Miller

Ink Link Marketing

+1 850-789-0608

email us here