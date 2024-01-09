Planet Mainframe And Itech-Ed Ltd. Merge Mainframe Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Trevor EddollsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EIN Newswire - Planet Mainframe and iTech-Ed Ltd. are thrilled to announce a transformative merger, consolidating their assets to propel mainframe education and community support to new heights.This strategic integration is the realization of the two companies' recent marketing partnership that demonstrated such an amazing synergy of goal and purpose that the natural evolution was to take it to the next level and provide a more comprehensive and strategic integration of these mainframe channels with Planet Mainframe taking the lead where appropriate.Effective today, iTech-Ed Ltd.'s three (3) user groups – the Virtual CICS user group, the Virtual Db2 user group, and the Virtual IMS user group - will continue to champion the promotion and amplification of educational resources and tools tailored for CICS, Db2, and IMS users while now being hosted on their own unique website ( ) and benefiting from the linkage to, and expanded visibility from, Planet Mainframe.iTech-Ed Ltd.'s Arcati Mainframe Yearbook and well-known and respected annual Mainframe Survey will also now be hosted on the Planet Mainframe site at – benefiting from the significant exposure the online publication receives every single month.The CICS, Db2, and IMS user groups and the Yearbook stand as vibrant communities and assets by, and for, mainframe professionals committed to knowledge sharing and best practices within each specific mainframe technology or about the mainframe in general. Through their surveys, webinars, training sessions, and networking events, they have become an environment where members can remain at the forefront of industry developments and explore interconnected mainframe technologies.Planet Mainframe, recognized as the premier online resource for mainframe professionals, offers a rich repository of articles, tutorials, opinion pieces, and other educational materials designed to keep users abreast of the latest trends and technologies in the industry. The platform serves as a dynamic forum for global networking and collaboration among mainframe professionals.Amanda Hendley, Managing Editor of Planet Mainframe, expressed enthusiasm about the merger: "We are very excited to elevate mainframe education and community support for the industry with this merger. Our shared goals have converged in a way that amplifies the impact of our combined assets. Together, we will provide users with more opportunities to access the tools and resources needed to stay abreast of the latest developments in this dynamic field."Trevor Eddolls, CEO of iTech-Ed Ltd. and an IBM Champion for 2023, highlighted the significance of the merger: "This news represents a substantial step in our ongoing efforts to support the CICS, Db2, and IMS communities as well as mainframe education in general. We look forward to providing an even more enriched community containing a pool of valuable resources and opportunities for our members under the respected stewardship of Planet Mainframe."-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About iTech-Ed Ltd. iTech-Ed Ltd. is a mainframe IT consultancy business specializing in consulting, writing, and editing services. In addition to running the Virtual CICS user group, the Virtual Db2 user group, and the Virtual IMS user group. It also produces their respective bi-monthly newsletters, iTech-Ed Ltd. also produces the annual Arcati Mainframe Yearbook and provides the industry with technical education and training services.About Planet Mainframe. Planet Mainframe is a leading online resource for mainframe professionals, offering a wide range of articles, tutorials, and other resources to help users stay current on the latest trends and technologies. The platform also provides a forum for networking and collaboration among mainframe professionals worldwide.For more information, contact: Amanda Hendley, Managing Editor, Planet Mainframe, ....

