Everc Gains Prestigious Industry Recognition From Analyst And Advisory Firm Datos Insights

Datos Insights (formerly Aité, Novarica, RBR) Names Innovator in Fintech Spotlight as One to Watch

- Becki LaPorte, Strategic Advisor, Fraud & AML, Datos InsightsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES (+1), UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EverC , a leading provider in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce, acquiring banks, and payment providers, has earned a coveted spot in the latest edition of the Datos Insights Fintech Spotlight. Datos, a distinguished analyst group formed from Aité, Novarica, and RBR, showcased EverC's groundbreaking solutions, underscoring their transformative impact on the ecommerce ecosystem.EverC solutions are powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and are already revolutionizing risk management for financial institutions, payment providers, and marketplaces. With a focus on speed and precision, EverC solutions have been instrumental in helping financial institutions adjust to changing regulatory requirements and mitigate the escalating risks of a threat landscape that grows daily in complexity.Becki LaPorte, Strategic Advisor for Datos' Fraud & AML practice, called EverC“a fintech vendor worth considering” that is making a significant impact on the industry, citing the solution's customization capability, enriched datasets, and AI/ML-driven models.“Fraudsters change their tactics often,” LaPorte explained,“EverC's tech-driven approach marks the solution out as a growth enabler, helping clients to be nimble and identify new fraud typologies so they can meet regulatory, and industry demands.”"We are honored to be acknowledged by Datos as a fintech that is 'worth watching' in our dynamic, competitive industry," said Ishai Froind, Chief Product Officer at EverC.“It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in leveraging AI technology to safeguard ecommerce. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring a safer and more secure digital landscape for all."The Datos Fintech Spotlight further solidifies EverC's position as a leader in the financial technology industry. In summary, LaPorte stated,“We believe EverC will continue to drive positive change for companies in the ecommerce space. We are excited to see what they will bring to the table next."The full report can be accessed on the EverC website.EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with innovative, automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at .

