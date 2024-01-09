(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brand introduces "Tropcn" limited-edition packaging at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024

Tropicana introduces "Tropcn," a new limited-edition packaging-now with the letters "AI" removed from their name-to celebrate the leading orange juice brand's1 natural ingredients, highlighting the fact that there is nothing artificial, and never has been anything artificial, in Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice. America's favorite OJ2 has been made from natural oranges, picked at the pinnacle of ripeness, and squeezed within 24 hours to create 100% juice for more than 75 years.



Each week, there seems to be a new development in artificial intelligence. Each new AI advancement seemingly brings us closer to the artificial world and further from the natural. Consumer intrigue, and even concern, is high. In fact, searches for "What is AI?" increased by 643% from 2022 to 20233. So, to celebrate the natural ingredients and nothing artificial in Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice, Tropicana is heading to the biggest consumer electronics event, CES 2024 (January 9-11), to release a limited-edition package of "Tropcn" Pure Premium orange juice.



"Our limited-edition run of 'Tropcn' orange juice bottles represents our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality 100% orange juice to Americans," said Monica McGurk, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group's North American business unit. "Since 1954, Tropicana has been at the forefront, innovating ways to bring fresh-tasting orange juice from natural oranges to breakfast tables nationwide. Artificial just isn't in our DNA."

Not attending CES 2024 in Las Vegas? Tropicana has hidden bottles of "Tropcn" across participating Kroger Family of Stores nationwide. If you find a bottle in the wild, scan the code and enter for a chance to win a trip to the original orange juice state, Florida.

How to Enter the Giveaway:



Scan the code included on Tropcn bottles, available in participating Kroger Family of Stores nationwide, or visit to enter for a chance to win. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington D.C. 18 or older at time of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on January 9, 2024; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on February 4, 2024. For official rules, visit .

All-Natural Orange Juice, Never Artificial:



Tropicana Pure Premium

orange juice is always made from natural oranges, picked at the pinnacle of ripeness, and squeezed within 24 hours to create 100% juice.

Additional product benefits:



So delicious that we never add sugar (no added sugar)



Not a low-calorie food, see package for calorie and sugar content



100% of your daily dose of vitamin C, per serving



Good source of potassium, with as much potassium as a banana Good source of folate, with as much folate as a cup of whole strawberries

Tropcn was created in partnership with Tropicana's creative agency of record, Cramer-Krasselt , PR agency of record, MullenLowe PR , and social agency of record MullenLowe U.S. To learn more about Tropicana, visit .com.

As for AI? Bye for now. Sorry, you weren't a natural fit.



About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting, global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit brandsgroup .

