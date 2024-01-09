Scripps CEO, Needham Media Analyst To Discuss Industry Trends At Conference On Jan. 17

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ), will discuss the company's business strategies and trends in the U.S. television industry at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Symson's fireside chat with Needham Senior Entertainment and Internet Analyst Laura Martin will take place from 4:30-5:10 p.m. A live webcast and a 90-day replay of the conversation will be available at under "investor information."

Needham representative to register for the conference and to request an in-person, 1x1 meeting with Scripps management.

