Walking Assist Devices Market To Reach $6.6 Billion, By 2032 At 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Walking assist devices are innovative tools designed to provide support and enhance mobility for individuals facing difficulties in walking or maintaining balance. These devices cater to a diverse range of needs, accommodating various levels of mobility impairment. Some commonly used walking assist devices are gait trainers, walkers canes and crutches. These devices come in various configurations to cater to different needs, and advancements in design continue to enhance their effectiveness in assisting individuals with walking challenges. WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,

" Walking Assist Devices Market

by Product (Gait Trainers, Canes, Crutches, and Walkers), Age Group (Geriatric and Adults), and End User (Homecare, Hospital, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 –2032.".

According to the report, the global walking assist devices market was valued at $3.6

billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032. Request Sample of the Report on Walking Assist Devices Market Forecast 2032-

Prime determinants of growth The walking assist devices market has experienced significant growth rise in geriatric population

and high adoption of walking assist devices for rehabilitation after surgeries and traumatic injuries. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.6

billion Market Size in 2032 $6.6 billion CAGR 6.3

% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Product, Age Group, End User and Region. Drivers Global surge in geriatric population High adoption of walking assist devices for rehabilitation after surgeries and traumatic injuries Opportunities Technological advancement in the walking assist devices. Restraints High cost of walking assist devices.

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Walking Assist Devices Market



The global recession has significant impact on walking assist devices market.

The high inflation rate and the economic uncertainty has created financial distress for the manufactures of the walking assist devices.

The fluctuating oil prices due to dispute between major oil producing countries has caused in rise in supply chain cost. However, the market for walking assist devices is expected to recover owing to rise in geriatric population.

Have a Question? Connect to our Analyst-



The walkers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the walkers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue, owing to high adoption of walkers by geriatric population.

The geriatric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the geriatric segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high mobility impartment among the geriatric population.

The homecare segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the homecare segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to growing trend towards home based healthcare.

For Procurement Information-



The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high number of knee and hip replacement surgeries being performed in this region and strong presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is attributed to the rise in geriatric population in the region.

Leading Market Players: -



Compass Health Brands

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Eurovema AB

GF Health Products, Inc.

Human Care HC AB

Invacare Corporation

Rifton Equipments

Classic Canes Limited

CAN Mobilities Inc Ossenberg Gmbh

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the walking assist devices

market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product upgrade, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



