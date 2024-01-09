The report highlights a significant shift toward building a circular economy, emphasizing the importance of using, reusing, and recycling resources in various industries. It specifically focuses on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling sector, providing insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.8% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is estimated at 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The indispensability of batteries in the 21st century is underlined, as they play a crucial role in modern life. The report acknowledges the need for batteries to become cleaner and more sustainable, given their widespread use. It also presents the global market outlook for batteries, projecting their growth in terms of market size for the years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.

A deeper dive into Lithium-Ion batteries is offered, explaining their significance in sustainability efforts and why lithium is at the core of these efforts. World brands are mentioned, and recent market activities are discussed to provide a comprehensive view of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market and its evolution in 2022 and beyond.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.

