Peruvian Avocados: A Superfood Conquering The World

Peru, the second-largest avocado producer in the world, shipped US$223 million worth to the United States in 2022 to meet the country's fast-growing demand.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, U.S., January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global avocado market has seen steady growth in recent years, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030, so it is little wonder this fruit has become known as Peru's“green gold.” Peru is the second-largest avocado producer in the world, with approximately 32,000 hectares across 11 regions dedicated to cultivating the popular Hass variety alone.With a unique combination of taste and wellness benefits, avocados are continuing to establish themselves as essential on the global stage, positioning Peru as an inexhaustible pantry. The country's commercial growing window spans from May to September, filling in gaps during the low season in the world's largest avocado producer and making sure consumers can easily purchase this superfood year-round.Growing U.S. demandPeople in the United States have long shown a love for avocados, with consumption quadrupling between 2000, when it was 2.21 lbs. per capita, and 2022, when it reached 9.22 lbs. That same year, Peru exported US$223 million worth of avocados to the United States.Even as demand grows, the United States' own avocado production has been slowly declining since 2011. It went from importing 40% of its avocados in the early 2000s to importing 90% in recent years, with Peru supplying 7% of that demand in the 2019-2021 period.This rise in demand has been driven in part by increased awareness of avocados' many health benefits, particularly during pregnancy and for those with vegetarian or pescatarian diets.A great source of protein and vitaminsPeruvian avocados are the king of plant-based protein, making them extremely important to many of those who opt for a meat- or fish-free diet. With 2 grams of protein per 100 grams, it is one of the fruits with the highest protein content in the world. This characteristic makes it the preferred choice among vegans and vegetarians, who incorporate it as a substitute for other foods.Rich in potassium, energy, and healthy fats, they contribute to the optimal functioning of the nervous and muscular systems and help regulate blood glucose levels. Its magnesium and folic acid (B9) content makes it a great dietary addition during pregnancy and lactation as well, preventing malformations and supporting the immune system.In addition to being sold fresh, Peruvian avocados are exported as frozen pulp, oil, flour, beauty products, and snacks. This versatility has contributed to its success as an export phenomenon, reaching new horizons and markets worldwide.ABOUT PROMPERÚThe goal of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) is to position Peru globally through the promotion of its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products, contributing to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.

