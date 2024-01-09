Wild Goose Filling Expands Online Beverage Equipment Parts Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wild Goose expands online Flock Shop e-commerce site

Canning and Bottling Parts on the Wild Goose Flock Shop

Seamer rotary cylinder for Wild Goose canning systems

Gosling GooseNeck Infeed for Wild Goose canning systems

Wild Goose Filling

E-commerce site offers parts, accessories, supplies and tools for canning and bottling machines

- Dan WelchLOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. beverage equipment manufacturer Wild Goose Filling has expanded the“Flock Shop ,” an e-commerce website for canning and bottling system parts. First unveiled to Wild Goose customers in 2023 as a beta site, the Flock Shop site now offers nearly all spare parts for Wild Goose and MeheenTM packaging systems."We built the Flock Shop e-commerce site around the needs of our Wild Goose and Meheen customers," said Wild Goose Filling general manager Dan Welch.“Our goal was to provide an intuitive experience for customers to easily find parts and have the confidence that it is the correct OEM item for their system." The Flock Shop allows users to explore product information, place orders, make payments, check order and shipping status and request returns.Wild Goose service technicians curated every product and item description on the Flock Shop to guide users in selecting the right part for their machine or use case. Product listings include detailed item descriptions, specifications and multiple image angles or 360-degree views. Wild Goose insights accompany essential product data, explaining the item function alongside installation tips, replacement recommendations and compatibility information. Product pages include related parts recommendations from the Wild Goose service team.Flock Shop manager Tays Anderson, a technical service expert with 13 years of Wild Goose experience, said,“We want our Wild Goose customers to find and order parts just as easily as anyone searching online for a spring or a gasket. The Flock Shop offers that experience in customer-friendly terminology, built on our service team's collective decades of Wild Goose knowledge.”Specialized canning and bottling products offered include seamer tooling, pneumatic cylinders, replacement manuals, and a variety of assemblies for fill heads, lid chutes and more. Customers can order can size changeover and stabilizer kits for their Wild Goose systems to add flexibility. Products are searchable by Wild Goose machine type, including GoslingTM, Evolution SeriesTM and FusionTM canning systems as well as Meheen bottling systems.In-demand Wild Goose accessory equipment is now also available through the Flock Shop, including the GooseNeckTM can infeed for Gosling canning systems, DO BusterTM CO2 Tunnel, Bubble ButlerTM carbonation system and high-temperature clean-in-place (CIP) kits. The Flock Shop additionally offers commonly used filling equipment items like seam micrometers, product tubing, tri-clamps, air fittings, solenoids, sensors, valves, gaskets, connectors and bearings. New parts and products will be added to the Flock Shop regularly.All products on the Flock Shop site are available within the US and Canada to Wild Goose customers and the public.To explore products in the Wild Goose Flock Shop, visit: .About Wild Goose FillingWild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. With more than 3,400 canning and bottling systems installed in 74 countries, Wild Goose Filling machines cater to producers of beer, cider, seltzer, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. A subsidiary of global foodservice industry leader The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in Europe offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company's network of global partners.For more information about Wild Goose Filling, visit .

