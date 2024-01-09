Vexos: Opening New Facility In Juarez, Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vexos Inc. is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Mexico.

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vexos Inc., an award-winning Global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS ) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) provider, is excited to announce the next expansion to its global manufacturing footprint with the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Mexico.The 40,000 sq. ft. facility located in Juarez, Mexico is a greenfield site designed to address growing customer demand and to support future growth. The Juarez facility follows the recently announced acquisition of ControlTek in Vancouver, Washington, and further solidifies Vexos' presence in North America.The Vexos Juarez facility complements the existing Vexos manufacturing locations in North America - Markham, Ontario, Canada; LaGrange, Ohio, USA; Vancouver, Washington, USA; as well as Asia - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Dongguan, China.Launching in Q1, 2024, Vexos Juarez will mirror the equipment and capabilities of Vexos Markham. The Mexico facility is expected to obtain ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications in 2024. The Vexos Juarez operations will be managed by the experienced Vexos Markham team, ensuring consistent quality, and assuring a seamless launch for customers.“With the establishment of the Juarez facility, Vexos Inc. continues to position itself as a leader in the electronic manufacturing industry, ensuring its ability to meet the evolving needs of its global customers. The Q1, 2024 launch is eagerly anticipated as Vexos looks forward to extending its legacy of excellence in manufacturing and engineering solutions” says Wayne Hawkins, General Manager, Vexos Markham.From PCBA manufacturing and testing to box build assembly, the Vexos Juarez facility will follow in the footsteps of Vexos' existing manufacturing and offer award-winning EMS manufacturing and engineering solutions.“This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to meet the growing demands of our customers and provide them with the highest quality products. Our investment in this state-of-the-art facility in Juarez represents a significant step in our mission to strengthen our North American presence." says Paul Jona, President & CEO, Vexos.About Vexos: Operating in multiple locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is a leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit Vexos website atFor Press inquiries, please contact:Kulveen Ahuja,Marketing and Communications SpecialistEmail: ...;Phone: 416-409-0209

