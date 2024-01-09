Multifunctional Invention Helps People Decorate For The Holidays And Other Special Events Via Interchangeable Features

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Monica H. of Baltimore, MD is the creator of the Seasonal Column Decoration, a decoration system for different holidays that can be easily wrapped and secured around banisters, columns, balconies, and other areas. The system includes decorations and lights, making it much easier to create a holiday aesthetic with a single installation. The comprehensive light and decoration device can be used for multiple holidays and special occasions such as, but not limited to, Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, anniversaries, and much more. Users can interchange decorations and lights on the sleeve to accommodate these different special events.To secure the device, several strips with pre-manufactured holes receive a fastener, or the device could also be tied. The device has a lace-like, netted body that allows users to attach different decorations and ornaments. It further includes a kit of decorations relating to seasons and/or holidays. The body can remain attached around a structure, but the decorations can be attached or taken down as needed to reduce time spent changing decorations for various events and special occasions.Seasonal and holiday-themed decorations are popular among consumers who enjoy changing their home decor to reflect various holidays and seasons. This market has been growing on a year-over-year basis, and there is a demand for versatile, interchangeable, and customizable decorations. Products like the Seasonal Column Decoration that allow for easy transitions between different themes cater to consumers who enjoy the convenience and multifunctionality of such devices. Consumers appreciate the ability to tailor decorations to their specific tastes or the unique aspects of each holiday and other special events.Monica filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Seasonal Column Decoration product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Seasonal Column Decoration can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

