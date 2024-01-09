SPORTS FANS 'SEE THE LIGHT' WITH ELEKTRONTM LED SPORTSBALLS!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE , PA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corky Newcomb, owner of LITE4NITE®️ SPORTS headquartered in Mirror Lake, N.H., is the creator of LITE4NITE®️ LED ELEKTRONTM SPORTSBALLS that light up for night time fun. Over 50 million players who play nine sports, plus backyard and beach ball games, can play with these illuminated balls. By activating the on/off switch, the ball illuminates instantly and turns off the same way. These patented balls can be hit hard over 1,000 times into a wall from 6-feet and the light stays on. One replaceable battery lasts up to 12 hours. The ELEKTRON SPORTSBALLS were successfully test marketed in sporting goods, toy and grocery stores in 2023. They are“the only ball that does it all.”The 2.9-inch diameter and 0.9-ounce ELEKTRON SPORTSBALLS conform to official pickleball specifications. Playing in the evening helps prevent bad sunburns and heat exhaustion. For tournament play, the players, nets and lines are all illuminated. Charities and schools can raise funds by hosting night time pickleball tournaments which are fun for everyone. Videos can be seen at . LITE4NITE SPORTS is also making new PROS' PICK-XLQ PICKLEBALLS that are much quieter and longer lasting than all other major brands of pickleballs. Loud ball noise is a significant problem in some towns where homes are adjacent to courts. Tested by professional players, the PROS' PICK-XLQ pickleballs are ready to play right away unlike other pickleball brands.LITE4NITE SPORTS has been making innovative sports products since 1975 when they introduced the world's first NITELITE lighted footballs followed by lighted volleyballs, soccer balls, hockey pucks, flying discs and badminton birdies. In 1986, they introduced the world's first NITELITE lighted golf balls. Thousands of NITELITE golf tournaments have been played in 82 countries and millions of dollars have been raised by charities. LITE4NITE SPORTS won the "New Hampshire Exporter of the Year" award. Their new LITE4NITE Golf balls were shipped into 2,452 WALMART stores. The new LED ELEKTRON SPORTSBALLS can be used 24/7. Over 60 million Wiffleballs were sold, but they are obsolete at sunset.Corky Newcomb was issued two Utility Patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a third patent pending and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell the LED ELEKTRON SPORTSBALLS at O.E.M. prices or license the patent rights. Ideal candidates would be U.S. based sporting goods or toy manufacturers or distributors looking to expand their product line.Interested companies, distributors, charities and school fundraisers can contact LITE4NITE SPORTS directly at ...., or they may contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.

