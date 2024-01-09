Summary Of Committee Briefing On Community Water Fluoridation In Dallas And Upcoming Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Screenshot shows ADA letter was to Chair Gray NOT FROM Dr. Gray

Invited experts opposing fluoridation were not asked any questions about health concerns ingesting fluoride, forecasting upcoming events will supply answers.

- By Bruce Lanphear MD, Christine Till PhD, and Linda Birnbaum PhD, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three panelists who opposed the practice of Community Water Fluoridation (CWF) were invited by the Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) to give expert testimony to the members of the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee on November 7, 2023. Dr. Bruce Lanphear presented virtually, Dr. Griffin Cole and Dr. John Staniland were in person.The world-famous Professor Bruce Lanphear, MD, MPH an expert in neurotoxicity, ranks among the top 1% of most-cited scientists globally. He gave a 6-minute virtual testimony,“Unnecessary, Unproven and Unsafe!” regarding the harm caused to developing brains by fluoride exposure at levels on par with Dallas tap water. He cited three studies which are displayed in full in the Official Dallas Water Utilities' (DWU) Memorandum following page 60.Dr. John Staniland, a board-certified practicing medical doctor from Fort Worth, also testified to the committee. In the short time Dr. Staniland was given to speak, he offered several concerns about fluoride's negative effect on the thyroid and heart. Dr. Staniland submitted a plethora of information to the DWU Memorandum. Nationally respected Dr. Griffin Cole, DDS, IAOMT, whose specialty is in non-toxic Dental Medicine, flew in from Colorado to give his expert testimony about fluoride. Dr. Cole gave the committee a pristine presentation. He physically supplied 10 full scientific studies to committee members. These studies are listed in the DWU Memorandum on page 60.Following the three brief presentations, the self-described former marketing arm of Johnson & Johnson, Council Member (CM) Gay Willis of District 13 made a series of accusations targeting Dr. Cole. On Nov 8, journalist Noah DeGarmo wrote about the emotional outrage in The Dallas Express article titled,“Fluoridation Sparks Heated Debate at City Hall”Despite Dr. Cole's 10 full print studies on the desks of council members, CM Willis faulted Dr. Cole for not providing references. Committee member Willis cited slide 6 and accused Dr. Cole of“not footnoting some of these things.” But Cole's slide 6 footnote links to a 726 page , premier government NTP document which was unanimously approved by Chair Dr. Kathleen Gray and her Board of Scientific Counselors on May 4, 2023. Dr. Cole never used the alleged slide 6 in his presentation on Nov 7. Dr. Cole presented a more refined NTP slide with important quotes and key points.QUOTING Willis:“...So, going back to the presentations on page (slide) six. There's something that's been pulled out from a draft meta-analysis manuscript on fluoride in April 2023. So, I went and followed your footnote. And I was really concerned to see a letter from Dr. Kathleen Gray, the Chair of this Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC), who called out something......To support this claim, you have got the leading authority (Dr. Kathleen Gray) imploring this group to not put this forth....”The bulk of Gay Willis' focus was based on the April 28 letter. She said it was“FROM Dr. Kathleen Gray, the Chair of the Board of Scientific Counselors (BSC).” In reality, the letter was TO Dr. Kathleen Gray FROM the Pro-Fluoride Dental Lobby, the ADA.By attributing the opinion of a lobby group to the Chair of the BSC, an opinion directly contrary to the actual fact, Willis impugned the character of both Dr. Kathleen Gray and Dr. Griffin Cole this detracted the focus away from the intended purpose of the DWU briefing. The briefing was to acquire answers from experts opposed to Community Water Fluoridation. No questions were asked of the panel of doctors.The National Toxicology Program (NTP) is composed of premier, government paid scientists. For 6 years, these scientists have been evaluating information for a report on fluoride's toxicity. Countless comments about this NTP report have been officially logged. Huge institutions and industry are sweating. Big money and reputations are at stake. The NTP Report plays a major role in the EPA Lawsuit Trial. The second phase of the Fluoride Trial starts on January 31, 2024.The April 28 letter is just one comment of countless comments on the NTP report. It is just a comment. However, the April 28 letter that CM Willis focused on has far reaching implications involving FOIA documents and depositions about the Kumar Fluoride Study. January 2, 2024, Karen Favazza Spencer, an environmental health activist uploaded a white paper titled“Document Fraud at CDC” to ResearchGate. The Kumar Study is highlighted in this paper.Ms. Spencer's Technical Report references years of CDC deception in association with its private partners concerning fluoridation policy.See:“Fluoride On Trial: The Censored Science on Fluoride and Your Health” will be Premiering Saturday January 13, 2024, at 8pm ET exclusively on CHDA prestigious expert toxicologist, Dr. Linda Birnbaum was the previous Director of the government's National Toxicology Program (NTP). She coauthored this published article:“It is time to protect kids' developing brains from fluoride.”During the November 7 Quality of Life Committee Briefing, Chairman Adam Bazaldua did not ask or solicit one question about adverse health risks from fluoride. There was no query about the toxic interactions of fluoride on a child's fragile, developing brain. CWF continues in Dallas, but 8 councilmembers can vote to stop it.

