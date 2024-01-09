Adlook Leads The Way In Cookieless Digital Advertising With New Privacy-Centric Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New cookieless tools leverage deep learning for precise audience targeting

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adlook, a next-generation brand growth platform, today announced a new suite of privacy-forward, cookieless solutions, tailored to the new digital advertising landscape. Adlook is redefining the digital advertising ecosystem with its innovative approach, blending deep learning technology and a strong commitment to user privacy – allowing brands to achieve scale and precision in targeting without depending on third-party cookies, leading to significant brand growth. By focusing on state-of-the-art targeting precision and maintaining user privacy, Adlook's offerings are set to change how digital advertising operates.Powered by its proprietary deep learning technology, the offerings include:- Deep Context – Enables precise targeting of specific contexts on the internet. Utilizing advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, Deep Context aligns ads with relevant content to match marketing messages with specific audiences based on the contents of the websites they visit. By scanning 95% of the internet in 41 languages, Adlook's proprietary engine ensures that ads are placed where they will be most effective, enhancing the impact of each ad by aligning it with the interests and browsing behavior of the audience.- Deep Search – Leveraging search engine data, Deep Search enables brands to target audiences based on phrases searched on the open web. By utilizing organic search results, this tool provides precise campaign targeting, ensuring both relevance and user privacy.- Deep Survey – Leverages zero-party data from survey responses gathered among the chosen audience. By directly engaging with internet users, Deep Survey identifies user preferences and habits, generating valuable insights. These insights are used to build detailed audience profiles, which can then be activated to refine and enhance communication strategies, complementing other targeting methods. This approach respects user anonymity while providing a foundation for effective campaign optimization.- Deep Audiences - Enhance reliable data management platform (DMP) data through the integration of real-time bidding technologies. Utilizing Adlook's advanced Deep Learning technology, the process of purchasing audiences is optimized, making it more effective and accurate."At Adlook, we're excited about shaping a new era in digital advertising,” said Patrick Gut, VP of US at Adlook“Our latest solutions reflect our strong focus on both innovation and privacy. With our deep learning technology and a commitment to user privacy, we're not just adapting to the cookieless future – we're leading it. We're proud to offer our clients cutting-edge solutions that are respectful of privacy yet highly effective in performance approach ensures that brands can connect with their audience in an ethical and efficient way, perfectly suited for today's digital world.”In 2024 and beyond, Adlook is committed to delivering more future-proof targeting solutions, powered by the proprietary ContentGPT engine recently developed by RTB House Group.Adlook's US leadership team will be present at CES 2024 to unveil their latest advancements in digital media technology, all designed with privacy as the foundation. To learn more about how the solutions can drive your brand's growth in a privacy-conscious digital landscape, interested advertisers and agency partners can reach out to meet with Adlook's technology experts on-site and in-person at ....To learn more about Adlook's deep learning-powered and future-proof brand growth platform for marketers and agencies, visit .About AdlookAdlook is a global mediatech company specializing in guaranteed media performance and zero-ad waste solutions. Our innovative cookieless DSP is powered by industry-leading deep learning technology, enabling next-generation brand growth on the open web.At Adlook, we're committed to sustainability and privacy, operating under the two governing tenants to build a secure, environmentally responsible ecosystem for brand-consumer connections. Our mission is to create impactful interactions with consumers at the most meaningful moments, without ever sacrificing the quality of their engagement.Since our establishment in 2022, we've partnered with leading inventory suppliers to offer unmatched access to premium inventory that's brand-safe and free from fraud. As an independent business, we're dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry and helping CPG marketers and their agencies successfully drive brand growth in any market.

