Odisha: Crorepati MVI Under Vigilance Scanner

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (IANS) Odisha vigilance officials on Tuesday unearthed assets worth several crores during simultaneous raids carried out at different places related to Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Nayagarh district, Panchanan Behera, on the charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Based on the search warrant issued by the special vigilance court here, seven teams of vigilance comprising six DSPs, three Inspectors, eight ASIs and other staff Tuesday conducted the search at different places in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts, said vigilance sources.

The places where raids were conducted include Behera's office chamber and rented accommodation in Nayagarh, house at native village in Cuttack and residences of relatives in Khordha and Bhubaneswar etc.

The anti corruption sleuths found many benami properties worth several lakhs in the name of Behera and his family members.

The assets so far unearthed during raids include two buildings in Bhubaneswar, 31 plots including 10 benami plots in prime locations of Bhubaneswar city, deposits in bank accounts and investment in insurance policies to the tune of Rs 72.80 Lakhs, cash, gold and household articles worth over Rs.15 Lakhs, four Benami vehicles including a four wheeler.

Behera has also spent more than Rs 50 Lakhs for the education of his son who is pursuing MBBS at a prominent private medical college in Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance sources said that the Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value of the 31 properties is estimated to be around Rs 2.10 Crore. However, the actual value of the said landed plots may exceed several times more.

The technical wing of vigilance has been carrying out assessment of the landed plots owned by Behera and family members.

