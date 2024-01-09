THE Mining Investment Event Of The North, Quebec City - June 4-6, 2024 Announces Osisko Mining THE 2024 Student Sponsor

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North (" THE Event ") is pleased to announce Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) as the key sponsor for THE 2024 Student Sponsorship Program .

THE Student Program, launched last year, is now recognized as one of the largest fully funded Student conference programs in the country. It provides an unparalleled learning opportunity for up to 50 university or college students across Canada, studying in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses. As part of our program enrichment, we are also pleased to announce THE Job Bank & Student Resume Repository where Issuers participating at THE Event may post available opportunities and consider qualified students. Mathieu Savard, President of Osisko Mining stated; "Osisko Mining is proud to sponsor THE 2024 Student Program as we strongly believe that our employees and future employees constitute the most important resource of all. As an industry, we need to take very good care of them."

The Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation. Together with our key sponsor, Osisko Mining, we intend to inspire and support the next generation of mining professionals by offering them a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry experts, and discover the latest trends and developments in the global natural resource industry. We would also like to thank and acknowledge the Centre des congrès de Québec for their generosity in providing the appropriate space at the Centre for THE Student Program.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference © is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives. THE Event highlights ESG, diversity and equality issues, and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector.

The Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: .

