John Galt Solutions Announces Recipient Of The Fall 2023 Scholarship

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Miami University Student Cameron Resatar is Selected to Receive Supply Chain Scholarship

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce the recipient of its bi-annual scholarship is Cameron Resatar, a supply chain management student at Miami University.

For several years, the John Galt Solutions Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders has been a beacon of support for aspiring individuals pursuing undergraduate education in supply chain management. Twice a year, the company awards a $10,000 scholarship to empower and support individuals in their pursuit of education and career goals in supply chain.

This year saw a record number of applicants as more than 180 highly qualified nominations were received. Following a rigorous selection process, the John Galt Solutions scholarship committee selected Cameron Resatar as the standout for his exceptional academic achievements, passion for supply chain, and strong commitment to making a positive impact on the industry.

In response to receiving the scholarship, Cameron said: "Receiving this scholarship is a dream come true, and I couldn't be more excited and thankful for the opportunity. It's not only a recognition of my dedication but also an investment in my future supply chain career. A career that will now take a step forward with this support from John Galt Solutions."

"Our scholarship embodies our commitment to nurturing talent and investing in future supply chain stars like Cameron," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "It means a lot to us to provide a lifeline for students as they strive to fund their college education and pursue their dreams of becoming future innovators in the field. We believe Cameron has great potential as a future leader, and we're excited to support his educational journey."

The team at John Galt Solutions would like to extend its sincere congratulations to Cameron Resatar for this outstanding achievement and wishes him every success!

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; manufacturing planning and scheduling; distribution, allocation, and transportation planning; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt .

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.