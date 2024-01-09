Dentalxchange Announces The Relaunch Of Dental Billing Services, Bringing Growth And Supplemental Support For Dentalxchange Clients

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / DentalXChange , the dental payments platform, announces the relaunch of Dental Billing Services . These services provide clients supplemental support with expertly trained administrative staff across all, or specific, revenue cycle management processes. "The dental industry is facing an ever-increasing challenge in accessing affordable, experienced talent to ensure administrative and business-related functions of managing a dental office happen timely and effectively," said Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange.

DentalXChange's Dental Billing Services streamline processes for clients by providing Claim Follow-Up, Payment Posting, Claim Submission and Dental Insurance Verification services. These services lower costs, accelerate cash, increase revenue, and provide partnership for office staff to be more effective, or address turnover challenges. As the dental industry continues to evolve and adopt new technologies and processes to improve efficiency, having access to trained dental revenue cycle talent will be critical. "Our team has been providing Dental Billing Services for more than eight years under the Virtual Dental Office brand and became part of the DentalXChange family through an acquisition. We are excited to introduce Dental Billing Services to all DentalXChange clients and the dental industry more broadly," indicated Paul Kaiser. "DentalXChange has nearly 100 clients utilizing one or more of the services which operate as an extension of their client's team."

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental payment solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base of more than 107,000 dental providers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 300 million transactions, consisting of more than 71 million dental claims annually.

Contact Information

Marci Perry

AVP Marketing

[email protected]

3145407385

SOURCE: DentalXChange

View the original press release on newswire.