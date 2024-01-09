IAEA Scientific Expedition: Microplastics In Antarctic Waters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in cooperation
with Argentina, has sent the first scientific research expedition
to study the presence of microplastics in Antarctica - as part of a
global effort to combat this growing environmental problem, Azernews reports, citing UN News.
Argentine President Javier Miley and IAEA Director General
Rafael Mariano Grossi joined the IAEA scientific team at the
Argentine Antarctic bases Marambio and Esperanza to mark the start
of the mission.
A research team consisting of two specialists will assess the
degree of environmental impact of microplastics for a month,
examining its distribution in the area of the Argentine Carlini
research station.
The mission to Antarctica is carried out within the framework of
the NUTEC initiative. This is the flagship project of the IAEA to
combat plastic pollution. Nuclear and isotopic methods are used to
obtain data on the spread of marine microplastics through sample
collection and laboratory analysis.
The first evidence of the presence of microplastics – particles
with a diameter of less than five millimeters – in Antarctic
coastal ice was discovered in 2009 when researchers took samples of
sea ice in East Antarctica.
Nevertheless, there is still virtually no information about how
and in what amount microplastics enter Antarctica and how much of
it is absorbed by Antarctic organisms. Scientists also have
extremely scarce data on the types of microplastics entering this
region through ocean currents, precipitation, and as a result of
the presence of humans.
At an event dedicated to the start of the mission, which took
place at the Argentine Antarctic base Marambio, the Director
General of the IAEA said that the discovery of microplastics in the
once pristine Antarctic environment is evidence of a growing global
problem.
"The international community still lacks the scientific data
necessary to make informed decisions to combat plastic pollution,"
said Rafael Mariano Grossi. "This is the goal of the NUTEC project
– to understand the origin, movement, and impact of plastic to take
action."
Scientists believe that the presence of microplastics can
accelerate the loss of ice in Antarctica by reducing its
reflectivity, changing texture, developing microbial activity, and
mechanical weakening of the structure. Combined with climate
change, the presence of microplastics will exacerbate the
devastating effects of melting Antarctic polar ice.
In addition, the ingress of microplastics into the food chain of
Antarctic organisms negatively affects the health of Antarctic
inhabitants and their resistance to climate change.
