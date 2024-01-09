Azercell Expands Presence In Karabakh With Its Third Official Store In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator continues to strengthen its
commitment to the region with the opening of its third official
store in Karabakh located in the city of Lachin.
Aligned with the strategic purpose of "Easing Connectivity,
Empowering Lives," this new official store, situated on Khosrov bey
Sultanov Street in the city center, is equipped with modern
facilities.
This facility allows subscribers to seamlessly conduct a
comprehensive range of operations, mirroring the services offered
at other“Azercell” customer service centers throughout Azerbaijan.
Furthermore, the Lachin store extends an array of offerings,
enabling subscribers to acquire various daily-use devices (MiFi,
USB modems, etc.) and a diverse selection of accessories. Notably,
the store facilitates the purchase of mobile phones through credit
or cash transactions.
In addition to the Lachin official store,“Azercell” maintains
two more stores in Karabakh: an official store, operating also as a
service center, in Shusha city, and another official store in the
village of Agali, Zangilan region.
As a devoted supporter of restoration and reconstruction efforts
in Karabakh, "Azercell" remains at the forefront of contributing to
the region's development. The mobile operator, credited with
establishing the initial mobile infrastructure in the liberated
territories, currently operates 147 LTE technology base stations in
Karabakh.
In a stride towards sustainability,“Azercell” introduced
"green" technologies in the region, launching solar energy-based
base stations in Gubadli and Jabrayil. Plans are underway to extend
the deployment of "green" stations to other areas, with a targeted
increase to 35 such stations.
“Azercell” also is the first operator to establish both a
customer service center and an official dealer store in
Karabakh.
