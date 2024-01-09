CMU Cancels Moratorium On Disconnection Of Utilities For Payment Arrears

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers (CMU) has lifted the ban on the termination of utility services to consumers who are in arrears in paying for them.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the government's resolution No. 1405 of December 29, 2023.

The moratorium on disconnection is only applicable to residents of the territories where military operations are underway and the temporarily occupied territories. In addition, it is prohibited to terminate the provision of utilities if the consumer's house was damaged as a result of hostilities, provided that the relevant utility provider is informed of such cases.

The CMU has also canceled the moratorium on penalties and fines for arrears in utility bills.

At the same time, there is a moratorium on the collection of debts for utilities from internally displaced Ukrainians if the debt arose after February 24, 2022, in the territory of hostilities. In addition, it is prohibited to charge for utilities from the date of commencement to the date of termination of the temporary occupation of the territories.

As reported, in November 2023, the government improved the procedure for providing housing subsidies to the population by giving the Pension Fund the ability to make payments on a declarative basis.

In Ukraine, 1.3 million families receive subsidies for utilities. On average, in October, the amount of subsidies provided was about UAH 760 per family.