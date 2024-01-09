Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Seals List Of Overseas Electoral Districts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. To include persons
wishing to vote outside of the country in the voter lists, the
applicable electoral districts have been approved, said Deputy
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Rovzat Gasimov during the meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
