               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani CEC Airs Presidential Election-Bound Logged Local Observers' Count


1/9/2024 10:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered 242 observers and district election commissions have registered 14,281 local observers, said Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov during the structure's meeting, Trend reports.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107700637

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search