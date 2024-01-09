Azerbaijani CEC Airs Presidential Election-Bound Logged Local Observers' Count

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered 242
observers and district election commissions have registered 14,281
local observers, said Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov during
the structure's meeting, Trend reports.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107700637
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.