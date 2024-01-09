French President Assigns Education Minister To Form Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday assigned Minister of Education Gabrielle Attal to form a new government to run the state affairs.

Attal has succeeded the former premier, Elisabeth Borne, who stepped down on Monday after serving for three years in the executive office.

The Elysee said in a statement that the designated premier Attal, 34, would be the youngest head of the government in the history of the French Republic.

Borne had stepped down against backdrop of political jitters over immigration legislations, amid a government tendency to put more teeth into the laws to deport immigrants.

Attal, before serving as minister of education, worked as the government spokesperson, then he assumed the portfolio of the public works and accounts. (end)

