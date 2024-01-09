Spanish Report: 6618 Migrants Dead While Trying To Reach Spanish Shores In 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- A total of 6618 migrants died while trying to reach Spanish shores in 2023, according to Caminando Fronteras Organization report, with an average of 18 deaths per day.

The numbers have greatly increased year on year, said Caminando Fronteras in its annual report, adding that among the 6618 were 363 women and 384 children.

Most of the registered deaths are people who tried to reach Canary Islands, noted the report, stating that the migrants are from 17 different countries.

The report described 2023 as the bloodiest one since the start of the series of historical statistics in 2007, stressing that these numbers represent only a percentage of the real number of deaths, while attributing the increased deaths to immigration control policies that give priority to border control over the right to life. (end)

hnd











MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107700629