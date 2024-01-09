Israeli Troops Kill 31-Year-Old Palestinian In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday shot dead a 31-year-old Palestinian north of Ramallah in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement Ameed Jayousi died after he was shot by the occupation troops manning a roadblock.
Witnesses said the Israelis seized body of the martyr while medics were transporting the corpse in an ambulance car to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.
The Israeli Army said the troops opened fire at Jayousi as he attempted to stab Israelis at the location. The Israeli troops, after the incident, closed all checkpoints north of Ramallah and barred Palestinians from passing through these roadblocks. (end)
