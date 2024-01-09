DCI-Palestine: 8,000 Children Killed In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Palestine branch of the Defense of Children International (DCI) said on Tuesday that some 8,000 children were killed in the Gaza Strip and 81 in the West Bank due to the Israeli brutish military campaign, which started on October seventh, 2023.

DCI-Palestine, based in the West Bank's Al-Bireh City, added in a statement that the unprecedented number of children killed in this heinous campaign might increase due to the huge number of undiscovered bodies and the continuous Israeli onslaught against the Palestinian people who are currently living under dire conditions especially in the Gaza Strip.

The relentless and indiscriminate targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza would lead to more catastrophes, noted the DCI, saying that the Israeli oppressive forces targeted major medical facilities in the strip and prevented much-needed fuel from reaching said facilities.

According to recent statistics from the Gaza Ministry of Health, around 23,210 Palestinians were killed and 59,167 were injured since the brutal Israeli assault began last October. (end)

