Matt Boersen, CFP® Begins Board Chair Role On CFP Board's Board Of Directors

CFP Board announced that Matt Boersen, CFP®, CFA® has ascended to the role of Chair of its Board of Directors. Boersen, 35, is the youngest Board Chair in the history of CFP Board.

In this leadership role, Boersen leads the professional body that certifies nearly 100,000 financial planning professionals across the United States.

Boersen was elected by his Board of Director peers in 2022 to serve as 2023 Board Chair-elect. On January 1, 2024, he began serving in his new Board Chair role for CFP Board of Standards and CFP Board Center for Financial Planning.

"Guiding CFP Board is a profound privilege," said Boersen. "In the evolving economy, ensuring public access to ethical, competent financial planning is crucial. We must reach out to younger generations to build a diverse financial planning workforce. I look forward to collaborating with CFP Board's leadership and CFP® professionals nationwide to expand this talent pipeline."

Boersen will guide the organization as it advances important workforce initiatives, including providing scholarships and mentors for candidates for CFP® certification as well as targeted outreach to undergraduate and college-bound students. During his term as Chair, he will also preside over academic research on the long-term impact of financial planning and planners on clients' lives.

"Matt is an outstanding leader and accomplished CFP® professional who is poised to guide us into the next era of the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE . "As we reach 100,000 CFP® certificants this year, his focus on our strategic priorities , including securing a sustainable workforce, will be instrumental for the profession's future and the financial advice ecosystem."

Boersen is the Managing Partner for Straight Path Wealth Management, an independent RIA just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as Straight Path Tax and Accounting Solutions, a business and tax consulting firm. Boersen began his career in financial planning at a young age, earning his license during his senior year of college. He founded Straight Path Wealth Management in 2011, and in 2014, he started his accounting and tax practice. In 2021, Straight Path moved into its newly purpose-built headquarters in Jenison, Michigan.

Boersen joined CFP Board as a Board Director in 2020 and served as a Chair of the Finance and Investments Committee as well as a member of the CEO Oversight and Compensation Committee. He was recognized by InvestmentNews in 2020 as a member of the top 40 advisors under 40 from across the country.

Boersen also serves on the Board of Directors for Christian Mission Aid, an NGO that provides health care, community development services and ministry training in Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan.

Boersen earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Grand Valley State University. He earned his CFP® certification in 2014 and holds the CFA designation as well. Active in pro bono financial planning through his church, Boersen lives in Jenison, Michigan, with his wife and three children.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM certification - widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners - so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

