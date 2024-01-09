Industrial Defender Joins The E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strengthening Collaboration and Cybersecurity in the Electricity Sector

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender , a pioneering leader in operational technology (OT) security and compliance, is proud to announce its new affiliation with the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC ). Joining the E-ISAC's Vendor Affiliate Program as a Gold level member aligns with Industrial Defender's mission to bolster cybersecurity and compliance in the electricity sector across North America.

"Our partnership with E-ISAC represents an important milestone in our collaborative efforts with stakeholders in the electricity industry," said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender. "Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been dedicated to serving electric utilities and critical infrastructure. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, the importance of this collaboration grows. Our shared goal is to strengthen our collective defense by leveraging our extensive experience and fostering key partnerships between utilities and cybersecurity vendors."

As a Gold level member of the E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program, Industrial Defender brings to the table its vast experience and expertise in OT asset management and compliance with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (NERC CIP) standards. The company provides foundational solutions crucial for managing OT security risk , including comprehensive asset inventory, configuration and change management, vulnerability assessment, and policy compliance.

Industrial Defender's participation in the E-ISAC's Vendor Affiliate Program signals a strong commitment to enhancing information sharing and fostering collaboration between the electricity industry and vendor community. By engaging with the E-ISAC, Industrial Defender will offer insights into OT security risks and contribute thought leadership on security threats, technological advancements, and innovative solutions.

This partnership with the E-ISAC marks a significant stride for Industrial Defender in its ongoing mission to safeguard critical infrastructure. Joining forces positions Industrial Defender to play an instrumental role in boosting the collective security and resilience of North America's electricity sector.

About Industrial Defender

Industrial Defender is the single best source of OT asset data. For more than decade, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Our mission is to protect our customers' reputations and competitive edge as the cyber-physical landscape evolves. U.S. based and established in 2006, we have built a reputation as trusted cybersecurity and compliance partners to the largest industrial and critical infrastructure operators in the world. Learn more at

About the E-ISAC

Created in 1999, the E-ISAC offers the electric industry quality analysis and rapid sharing of security information on how to mitigate complex, constantly evolving threats to the grid. This includes a 24/7 Watch, expert in-house analysis of ongoing incidents, and a suite of analytical products and services accessible through the secure E-ISAC Portal. The E-ISAC's Portal serves as the central information hub for approved users at its member and partner organizations. The E-ISAC is operated by the

North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC)

and is organizationally isolated from NERC's enforcement processes.

