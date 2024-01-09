Alliant Credit Union Garners Triple Recognition In Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The fully digital member-centric credit union named as one of Chicago's Best Places to Work, Chicago's Best Midsize Places to Work and U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a leader in the financial services industry, is proud to announce it has been named a three-time winner in the prestigious Built In 2024 Workplace Awards. Alliant has not only been named as one of "Chicago's Best Midsize Places to Work" and "Chicago's Best Places to Work" but also the national designation of "U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work."



Built In, a renowned platform connecting tech professionals with innovative companies, annually recognizes organizations that stand out as employers of choice. The recognition highlights Alliant's commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding workplace environment and dedication to creating a workplace culture that values employee well-being, collaboration and innovation.

"Alliant Credit Union is honored to be recognized by Built In with these three prestigious awards driving home our focus on our employees and creating an exceptional workplace," said Dennis Devine, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "These accolades highlight our ongoing efforts to prioritize our employees' satisfaction and growth. We believe that a positive workplace culture is fundamental to our success and the experience and value we deliver for members of Alliant Credit Union."

The Built In awards are particularly significant, based on insights derived from employee feedback, showcasing the genuine satisfaction and engagement of Alliant Credit Union's workforce. The accolades cite Alliant's dedication to creating a workplace that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and inclusivity.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

In addition to providing exceptional financial services to its members, Alliant Credit Union strongly emphasizes corporate social responsibility and community involvement. The credit union believes that its success is intertwined with the success and well-being of its employees and the communities it serves.

The Built In 2024 Awards celebrate organizations that go above and beyond in creating workplaces where employees can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the company's overall success. Alliant Credit Union's triple win is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in its financial services and the workplace it cultivates.

About Built In's Best Places To Work:

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 800,000 members and more than $19 billion in assets. Alliant was just named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions for November 2023 and one of Money's Best Banks for America. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is the largest credit union in Illinois and one of the largest credit unions in the United States. As an all-digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members with a tech-forward banking experience coupled with consistent, superior financial value, while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow, and pay.

