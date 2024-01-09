Built In Honors Unanet In Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tech leader earns five spots on list, emphasizing company's people-first culture

DULLES, Va., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and client relationship management (CRM ) solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and the architecture, engineering, and construction industries (AEC), has been named to Built In's Best Places to Work with top honors in five categories including U.S. Best Midsize, Washington, D.C. Best, Washington, D.C. Best Midsize, Remote Best, and Remote Best Midsize. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're a tech company, but we specialize in people: Our customers and our employees," said Stacy Critzer, Unanet's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Earning these awards from Built In is thrilling because it validates what we believe, which is that if you give people the right tools and environment they will succeed every time. We carry this commitment to people through every corner of the company, from recruiting to technology innovation to customer service. It's gratifying to be recognized this way."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits that candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In's platform.

Unanet's staff enjoy much more than competitive wages and benefits. The company is focused on growing individual's skills and career path, with programs such as its new grad and internship effort, its veterans commitment, and its industry-leading 'Returnship' program. Unanet also has a strong diversity and inclusion initiative, which has received its own accolades such as Top Workplace.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Unanet is fresh off other awards wins, including the Northern Virginia Tech Council (NVTC) 2023 Tech100 List. NVTC also recognized CEO Craig Halliday as a Top Executive and Andrew Joehlin, CRM expert at Unanet, as a Next-Gen Leader.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

About Unanet

Unanet

is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials.



To learn more about Unanet's ERP and CRM solutions and people-first delivery teams, visit .

SOURCE Unanet