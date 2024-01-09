Mohegan Named To Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces For Diversity 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mohegan ranked among the top global companies recognized by employees for respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognizing its dedication to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, Mohegan

has been named to Newsweek 's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list for 2024. This accolade is a testament to Mohegan's strategic initiatives and ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that values and thrives on diversity.

The selection process for this recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation process, combining employee feedback with an in-depth analysis of the company's diversity and inclusion practices. Newsweek's methodology spans various dimensions of workplace diversity, including evaluating how effectively companies create and maintain an environment that supports and celebrates diversity across ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation and ability. The highest scoring companies are then categorized into 78 industries.

"At Mohegan, we understand that a diverse workforce is key to fostering creativity, innovation and a dynamic environment where new ideas thrive," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "We are immensely proud of this recognition, and being named to this prestigious list reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and underscores the success of our efforts to integrate diversity at every level of our operations."

In today's corporate landscape, diversity is more than a buzzword; it's a critical component of business success.

The companies on the 2024 America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list, including Mohegan, are recognized for their genuine respect and value for individuals from different walks of life, contributing to a workplace where innovation and progress are at the forefront of company culture.

"Being recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity reflects our belief that investing in diversity, equity and inclusion has true power," said Naketrice Snow, Director of People Experience at Mohegan. "We're committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued and empowered. Our diversity initiatives are designed to ensure that we continue to be a leader in creating a workplace that respects, and celebrates our team members' diverse experiences, backgrounds and unique stories that make them who they are."

Mohegan's proactive approach to diversity extends beyond its workforce to its business practices, customer relations and community engagements. The company's diverse team reflects not just its commitment to an inclusive workplace but also a strategic asset that enhances its service delivery, innovation, and competitiveness in the global market.

For the complete Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024®, please visit .

Methodology

Companies undergo a five-part evaluation process to identify the top companies for the Newsweek ranking. It begins with a pre-study survey of HR professionals to identify employee satisfaction drivers. It is followed by a main employee survey based on over 223,000 interviews and more than 1.5 million company reviews. This phase assesses employer familiarity and gathers responses on various diversity aspects. The third phase involves a rigorous desk research project, collecting over 21 diversity KPIs. The fourth phase consists of media monitoring to identify potential legal disputes related to workplace diversity. The final phase is the validation of these findings to calculate an individual company diversity score. This comprehensive approach ensures a fair and accurate representation of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale.

Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .

SOURCE Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority