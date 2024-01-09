(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experience the Secrets to Longevity and Well-Being

N.M., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midlife isn't a crisis. It's a calling and an opportunity. Modern Elder Academy (MEA), the world's first midlife wisdom school, renowned for its innovative approach to "long life learning," is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Blue Zones ® , the global leader in longevity research and innovators in population health. This groundbreaking three-year partnership will bring forth a unique retreat experience, merging the wisdom of the MEA philosophy with the science-backed principles of Blue Zones. In 2024, MEA will offer two Blue Zones retreats and, starting in 2025, MEA will offer four per year.

About the Retreats:

As our society ages, people are growing increasingly fascinated with longevity. The gold standard for understanding how to live a longer, happier, healthier life is the Blue Zones research captured in

bestselling books, National Geographic stories, and a new Netflix docuseries. MEA is proud to have developed a long-term relationship with Blue Zones to offer four workshops annually at MEA's Baja California, Mexico and Santa Fe, New Mexico (United States) campuses.

Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner, who taught at MEA's Baja campus in 2023, collaborated with National Geographic and a team of scientists to identify the places in the world where people lived the longest, healthiest lives – blue zones regions – and then reverse-engineered a formula for longevity. In this ongoing 20+ year research project, Buettner scoured the globe for years in pursuit of places with high rates of centenarians with low rates of chronic disease. Blue Zones now applies this research via their Blue Zones Project® model, which takes a systems-focused and environmental approach to improving the health of entire populations, now in over 70 communities across the United States.

The " Optimizing Your Longevity with Blue Zones" retreat at MEA is a transformative experience designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to live better, longer. Participants will be offered a combination of education, well-being practices, and life-changing conversations dedicated to helping you consciously curate your last decades on the planet to be your best decades.

This retreat is for anyone who is curious about how they can build a longer, healthier, happier life. It's open to anyone of any age and doesn't require any previous study of aging or longevity. For maximum benefit, be open to the idea of changing your lifestyle.

Key Highlights:



Expert Guidance: Led by esteemed facilitators from both MEA and Blue Zones, participants will benefit from the combined expertise of leaders in personal development and longevity research.

Holistic Well-Being: The retreat will cover various aspects of well-being, including nutrition, purpose, community, and stress reduction, aligning with the Blue Zones evidence-based approach to longevity and Power 9® principles.

Experiential Learning: Through workshops, interactive sessions, and outdoor activities, participants will gain practical tools and strategies to integrate positive lifestyle changes into their daily lives. Beautiful Settings: Hosted at the serene and inspiring MEA campuses, energized by the ocean in Baja California or nestled in the inspiring surroundings of Santa Fe, the retreat offers an ideal environment for self-reflection and rejuvenation.

Quotes:

"We are excited to join forces with Blue Zones to create a set of transformative retreats that harmonize ancient wisdom with modern science. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission at MEA to foster a sense of purpose and well-being at all stages of life."

- Chip Conley, founder and CEO, MEA.

"Blue Zones is committed to empowering communities, organizations, and individuals live better and longer, and we believe that this retreat with Modern Elder Academy will provide a unique opportunity for personal growth and the cultivation of a lifestyle that promotes longevity and happiness."

- Sid Stolz, Chief Brand and Experience Officer, Blue Zones.

Registration Details:

The " Optimizing Your Longevity with Blue Zones" retreat is scheduled to take place from June 17-22 at the MEA campus in Baja California, Mexico; and from October 28-November 2 at the MEA campus in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Limited spaces are available, and interested participants can find more information and register at including the availability of calls with MEA Admissions agents.

ABOUT MODERN ELDER ACADEMY :



Modern Elder Academy (MEA), founded by hospitality maverick and New York Times bestselling author Chip Conley, is a place of learning, growth, and community for those seeking to navigate midlife and beyond with greater wisdom and purpose. Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife stage, MEA, seeks to guide and support adults through transitions in their midlife years, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. MEA takes teachings from modern science and centuries of philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis, then melds them into lessons and insights for individuals looking for growth and guidance as they navigate midlife. MEA hosts in-person workshops at the beachside campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico, a 2600-acre regenerative ranch in Santa Fe as well as online programs, and a regular lineup of free live virtual events which has built a dedicated alumni group of over 4,000 past participants from 45 countries.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES ® :

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in Blue Zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, Blue Zones Kitchen, Blue Zones Challenge, and Blue Zones American Kitchen - all published by National Geographic books. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs.

