Brandon Hall Group™ Launches Study On Rewards And Recognition

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on January 9 to understand the rewards and recognition practices of organizations as they seek to improve employee experience and retention.

"Acknowledging employee achievements, big and small, fosters goodwill and motivates staff to go above and beyond. Especially when times are challenging, finding ways to celebrate accomplishments or say 'thank you' pays dividends in terms of morale and productivity," said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall GroupTM.“This research project aims to see how organizations are handling rewards and recognition and what strategies and approaches are most successful.”

Use of technology impacts the effectiveness of rewards and recognition.

Organizations determine what type or level of employee performance is worthy of a physical reward, such as gift cards, points, etc.

Organizations measure the impact of employee rewards and recognition. The per-employee budget for rewards and recognition impacts results.

"Advances in HR technology have opened new possibilities for data-driven, strategic employee recognition initiatives,” said Brandon Hall GroupTM CEO Mike Cooke.“By leveraging automated platforms and analytics, organizations can gain insights to fine-tune rewards based on what truly drives performance and engagement within their unique culture."

Respondents will receive summary results of the research eight to 10 weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall GroupTM infographic, Culture Eats Strategy: Is Your Employee Experience What You Intended?

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools - such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks - to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to rewards and recognition.

