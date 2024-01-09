Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

This report provides an overview of Medical Ultrasound, with a specific focus on Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and its applications in the medical field. It begins with a general introduction to medical ultrasound and highlights the advantages of ultrasound as compared to other imaging modalities.

The application areas of ultrasound are explored, and the report delves into Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), including its causes, symptoms, and the common treatment method known as Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is then introduced, with insights into its high potential in interventional cardiology.

IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$659 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the indications and techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound, providing a comprehensive understanding of its use in medical procedures. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intravascular Ultrasound market is also addressed.

Point-of-care Intravascular Ultrasound gains prominence in the context of healthcare delivery, and the report provides information on the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

A global market overview highlights the rapid growth of the Intravascular Ultrasound market, driven by factors such as the significance of IVUS catheters and regional dynamics. The dominance of the US and Europe is contrasted with the fastest growth expected in the Asia-Pacific region. Hospitals are identified as the largest contributors to market share.

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$199.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

