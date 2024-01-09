Honda Van Nuys Announces Grand Opening Of All-New State-Of-The-Art Dealership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyes Motors, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of the all-new state-of-the-art dealership Honda Van Nuys. The dealership is located at 6001 Van Nuys Blvd. in Van Nuys California.

This new dealership provides an elevated car buying experience with the latest automotive technology and amenities. The dealership is designed to provide a comfortable and modern atmosphere where customers can shop the inventory of all the latest Honda models.

"We are thrilled to open our new state-of-the-art dealership in Van Nuys and be a part of this thriving community. We have created a dealership that embodies the excitement and innovation of the automotive industry. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new home and being a positive contributor to the Van Nuys community." says Howard Keyes, President.

The dealership is dedicated to the community and has implemented a gift-matching program for its employees. This program matches employee donations dollar for dollar, up to $1,000, to charitable donations of their choice. This initiative supports the causes close to the hearts of their employees and reflects the dealership's mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others in the community.

Honda Van Nuys is owned by Keyes Motors, Inc. and has proudly served the Los Angeles area for over 75 years.

About Honda Van Nuys:

Honda Van Nuys is part of Keyes Motors, Inc. family-owned and operated in LA for over 75 years. Honda Van Nuys is committed to excellence and world-class service with a simple, courteous, and transparent purchase process. Honda Van Nuys prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else and is committed to building a stronger community. Learn more at:

