Ensemble Health Partners Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership With Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that is has been selected by Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (“TMH”) as their strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators that will drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.

“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble.“We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”

TMH is a private, not-for-profit community hospital system recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best regional hospitals in Florida. TMH delivers care to a 21-county region in North Florida and South Georgia through numerous healthcare facilities with a focus on providing quality, patient- and family-centered healthcare to the communities it serves.

“We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Priscilla Needham, Chief Financial Officer at TMH.“Our strategic partnership supports our goal of providing exceptional care for our patients and meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”



Ensemble partners with more unique health systems than any other firm to deliver holistic financial health solutions through end-to-end managed services partnerships. The company helps providers maximize their current technology and deploys industry-leading solutions to meet the unique needs of their systems and patients. Ensemble has been repeatedly ranked number one by various industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale.



“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation. The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble.“TMH, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic partner.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP . To learn more about TMH, visit TMH .

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit Ensemblehp.

About Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Founded in 1948, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a private, nonprofit community healthcare system committed to transforming care, advancing health, and improving lives with an ultimate vision to elevate the standards of healthcare practice, quality and innovation in the region. Serving a 21-county area in North Florida and South Georgia, TMH is comprised of a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, three residency programs, 38 affiliated physician practices and partnerships with Alliant Management Services, Apalachee Center, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Capital Health Plan, Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Florida State University College of Medicine, Radiology Associates, Weems Memorial Hospital and Wolfson Children's Hospital. For more information, visit TMH.

