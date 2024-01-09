Questex’S Vibe Conference Announces 2024 Vibe Vista Award Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners will be Announced at the Conference in February
NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference , the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the 2024 Vibe Vista Award finalists. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.
Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said,“Congratulations to the 2024 Vibe Vista Awards finalists. We had many strong entries again this year, and we look forward to announcing the winners at the Vibe Conference in February in San Diego.”
The Vibe Vista Award finalists (listed in alphabetical order):
Best Overall: Casinos
Delaware North Gila River Resorts & Casino PENN Entertainment
Best Overall: Cruise Lines
Celebrity Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line Virgin Voyages
Best Overall: Hotels
Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts Hilton Managed Hotels Tempo by Hilton
Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants
BJ's Restaurants Kincaid's SSP AMERICA
Best Spirits Program
Coury Hospitality Norwegian Cruise Line- Prima '66 Virgin Voyages
Best Wine Program
Crystal Cruises Royal Caribbean International Vine Hospitality
Best Beer Program
Hooters of America Marella Cruises Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom
Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program
Hyatt Lifestyle Tempo by Hilton Virgin Voyages
Best Beverage Limited Time Offer
Royal Caribbean International SSP AMERICA Virgin Voyages
Best Beverage Menu
Norwegian Cruise Line Royal Caribbean International Virgin Voyages
Vibe Vista Awards entries were judged by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni, together with Technomic and SevenFifty Daily and Beverage Media Group.
Awards were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. They include:
Brian Warrener, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University (Judging Chair) Michael Sabitoni, Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University Brian Van Gyzen, Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University Donna Hood Crecca, Principal, Technomic Julie Heseman, Director, Research & Insights, Technomic Courtney Schiessl Magrini, Editor-in-Chief, SevenFifty Daily & Beverage Media Group
Winners will be revealed at the Vibe Conference on February 27.
To learn more about Vibe Conference, visit: . To submit an Operator qualification form, click here . Stay connected with Vibe Conference and industry news at .
About Vibe Conference
Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2024 conference will be held February 26-28 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.
