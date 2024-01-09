Questex’S Vibe Conference Announces 2024 Vibe Vista Award Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners will be Announced at the Conference in February

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Vibe Conference , the premiere on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the 2024 Vibe Vista Award finalists. Vibe Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management, and on-going positive results of beverage programs.



Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, said,“Congratulations to the 2024 Vibe Vista Awards finalists. We had many strong entries again this year, and we look forward to announcing the winners at the Vibe Conference in February in San Diego.”

The Vibe Vista Award finalists (listed in alphabetical order):

Best Overall: Casinos



Delaware North

Gila River Resorts & Casino PENN Entertainment



Best Overall: Cruise Lines



Celebrity Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Virgin Voyages



Best Overall: Hotels



Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Hilton Managed Hotels Tempo by Hilton



Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants



BJ's Restaurants

Kincaid's SSP AMERICA



Best Spirits Program



Coury Hospitality

Norwegian Cruise Line- Prima '66 Virgin Voyages



Best Wine Program



Crystal Cruises

Royal Caribbean International Vine Hospitality



Best Beer Program



Hooters of America

Marella Cruises Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom



Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program



Hyatt Lifestyle

Tempo by Hilton Virgin Voyages



Best Beverage Limited Time Offer



Royal Caribbean International

SSP AMERICA Virgin Voyages



Best Beverage Menu



Norwegian Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International Virgin Voyages



Vibe Vista Awards entries were judged by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni, together with Technomic and SevenFifty Daily and Beverage Media Group.

Awards were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. They include:



Brian Warrener, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University (Judging Chair)

Michael Sabitoni, Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University

Brian Van Gyzen, Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University

Donna Hood Crecca, Principal, Technomic

Julie Heseman, Director, Research & Insights, Technomic Courtney Schiessl Magrini, Editor-in-Chief, SevenFifty Daily & Beverage Media Group

Winners will be revealed at the Vibe Conference on February 27.

