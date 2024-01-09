Mumbai Man Kills Banker Girlfriend In Navi Mumbai Hotel Room Over Suspected Affair

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) A Mumbai youth has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, a private bank branch manager, in a private hotel room after he suspected her of having an affair with another person, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Shoeb Shaikh, 24, a resident of Marol in Andheri while the victim, Amrit R. Kaur alias Amy, 35, lived in Sion, and was the manager of a private bank's Navi Mumbai branch.

According to Mumbai Police, following a tip-off, a team swooped on Shaikh's home early this morning and apprehended him just as he was preparing to flee to his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Shaikh finally confessed that he and Amy had checked into a hotel in Navi Mumbai on Monday. There, after a quarrel, he strangled her to death in a fit of rage as he suspected her of having an illicit affair with someone else, and then sneaked away from there.

Following a tip-off of Shaikh's involvement in some shady activities from the Navi Mumbai Police, a Mumbai Police team went to his home, caught him and then informed the Turbhe police in the satellite city.

Based on the revelations by the accused, the Turbhe Police rushed to the hotel where they recovered the woman's body in one of the rooms which was sealed off pending the probe. Shaikh has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including murder and further investigations are underway.

