MHA Seeks Report From Bengal Govt Over Attack On ED Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the recent attacks on the ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Three ED officials were seriously injured by the attack by around 1,000 followers of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sources said that after the attack, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) communicated to the Home Minister Amit Shah about the seriousness of the issue.

The MHA also received a report on the attack from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose armed personnel accompanying the ED official were also attacked. Similarly, ED has submitted a separate report to its parent ministry -- Ministry of Finance.

Sources said that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose is currently studying the joint report submitted by ED and CAPF about the attack. After studying the joint report the Governor is also expected to send his report to President Draupadi Murmu.

The Governor has already sought a clarification from the state police on whether the mastermind behind the attack and the Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan is still in West Bengal or has escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Governor has also sought punishment for those officers of state police who will be found negligent towards their duties while the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place.

