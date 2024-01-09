Rockbot Named on Built In's '2024 Best Places to Work' Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rockbot achieves top spots in national and local rankings for performance in company culture and employee satisfaction.

Rockbot , an omnichannel media platform, announces its recognition in Built In's "2024 Best Places to Work" awards, an annual awards program honoring tech companies that demonstrate outstanding company culture and competitive compensation and benefits.

Rockbot has been honored in six categories at the national and local levels, including:

"U.S. Best Startups to Work For"

"U.S. Best Places to Work"

"San Francisco Best Startups to Work For"

"San Francisco Best Places to Work"

"Remote Best Startups to Work For" "Remote Best Places to Work"

"We are thrilled to be recognized across these distinguished lists. It's a testament to our dedication not only to our products and clients, but also to our incredible team," Kathleen Prior Louis, VP of People & Culture at Rockbot, says. "At Rockbot, we believe in creating an environment where innovation thrives and each team member feels valued. We're committed to building a workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent."

The "Best Places to Work" awards program, unique in its methodology, uses an algorithm that evaluates companies based on their compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs, as presented through Built In's Company Profiles.

Rockbot is a multiproduct media platform that creates enhanced in-location customer experiences with its solutions in music, TV, digital signage, and advertising. The company's commitment to enriching business experiences with advanced media technology is made possible through its vibrant workplace culture, which fosters creativity and collaboration among its team members.

As the need for effective media management in business grows, the Rockbot team continues to develop advanced solutions.

"Our goal is to keep raising the bar, ensuring that Rockbot is not just a great place to work today but becomes even more exceptional every day," Garrett Dodge, CEO and co-founder of Rockbot, says.

About Rockbot:

Rockbot is an omnichannel media platform committed to elevating customer and employee experiences while fostering stronger connections in real-world spaces. Rockbot addresses the challenges faced by businesses in media management with integrated solutions spanning music, TV, digital signage, and advertising. Its mission is to enrich on-premise experiences with media technology, where every interaction is elevated and memorable.

For media inquiries, please contact Madeline Knapp at [email protected] .

