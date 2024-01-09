VANKYO At CES2024: Consistent Commitment To Excellence For Four Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANKYO has once again secured as the No.1 Chinese projector brand in the US market for the fourth year in a row.

VANKYO , the world's leading innovative home entertainment projector brand, continues its legend as the No.1 Chinese projector brand in the US market for one more year based on its sales volume in 2023. It is the fourth consecutive year that VANKYO has secured its position to bring an immersive large-screen viewing experience since its establishment.

VANKYO sincerely invites you to meet us at CES2024

As reflecting on the accomplishments of 2023, VANKYO's remarkable success in maintaining its dominance in the North American import projector market for four consecutive years can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By consistently introducing new and groundbreaking products, VANKYO continues to exceed expectations and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

In a major stride toward the high-end market, VANKYO proudly introduced the Vista T4 ultra-short-throw laser projector in October at BestBuy, marking its first foray into the realm of premium projectors. The Vista T4 boasts cutting-edge ALPD 4.0 laser technology that delivers astonishingly sharp and vibrant images. Designed to provide an immersive cinematic experience, this T4 projector offers unparalleled clarity of 4K, color accuracy with an expanded color gamut reaching 107% of Rec.2020, and brightness of 2100 lumens. Besides the visual pleasure from T4, its sound system is equipped with Dolby Audio and 60W speaker. The perfect combination of visual and audio evolves the immersive cinematic experience to next level at home.

Notably, VANKYO's best-selling product, the 470 Roku projector , was launched in Walmart in May. Since then, the 470 Roku projector has continued to captivate consumers with its exceptional performance and user-friendly interface. Bundled with a Roku Express TV stick, the 470 projector offers seamless access to a wide range of streaming services on the max size of a 250" screen, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. Its affordability and superior picture quality have contributed to its immense popularity among customers.

Big-screen entertainment shouldn't be limited to the indoors. VANKYO Performance X3 , a vertical projector, designed with portability in mind. Its sleek and compact design, complemented by a leather carrying handle, makes it the perfect companion for on-the-go movie nights, or outdoor events. With its Dolby Audio and exceptional image quality with no rainbow artifacts, the vertical X3 projector sets a new standard for convenience and versatility.

Looking ahead, VANKYO remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of projector technology and delivering exceptional products to further solidify its commitment to innovation and customer expectation in 2024

that enhance the audiovisual experience . The remarkable new products will make an appearance at the CES exhibition and be ready to amaze consumers. All the valued and potential business partners will be welcomed to the Venetian Exhibit Suites, Floor 29.

About VANKYO:

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities, and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe.

For more information about VANKYO, please visit or contact [email protected] .

