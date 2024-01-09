Richard Childress Racing Announces Multi-Race, Multi-Year Partnership With Rebel Bourbon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rebel Bourbon to Sponsor Richard Childress Racing and Driver Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series

WELCOME, N.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel® Bourbon has signed a sponsorship agreement with Richard Childress Racing to become an official sponsor, positioning the award-winning bourbon as the official bourbon of Richard Childress Racing, the No. 8 Chevrolet, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch . Busch will race the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet in select races during the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, beginning with the Spring race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, March 31.

"We looked at a lot of sponsorship opportunities across several different leagues, and this was the perfect fit," said Philip Lux, brand manager for Rebel Bourbon. "We didn't just want to put our logo on something and call it a day. We wanted a team who does their own thing and embodies the essence of our brand. With Kyle and the RCR team, we found the perfect partner to bring the spirit and attitude of the Rebel brand to fans who feel the same way."

Kyle Busch's No. 8 Car will be fully wrapped in Rebel Bourbon branding for multiple races during the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons.

Rebel branding will also appear on Kyle's uniform, helmet, and other elements throughout the 2024 racing season.

"Rebel Bourbon's award-winning wheated recipe is known for defying trends and being unapologetically bold, which are arguably all qualities that have contributed to the success of both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch," said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. "We're proud to partner with Rebel Bourbon and to help further introduce their surprisingly smooth but never soft-spoken spirits to NASCAR fans."

RCR will provide Rebel Bourbon with strategic content, and marketing and communications support for the program. Visit rcrracing and rebelbourbon to learn more about the partnership in the coming weeks. View our partnership video on YouTube at .

Rebel Bourbon and Richard Childress Racing remind everyone 21 and older to drink responsibly – and never drink and drive.

About Rebel® Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill that is true to its original recipe dating back to 1849. Known for its smoother, sweeter flavor, highlighted by delicious caramel and vanilla flavor notes, Rebel celebrates the "Rebel spirit in all of us" – especially those who embrace freedom, defiance and a little attitude. In 2023,

–

especially those who embrace freedom, defiance and a little attitude. In 2023,

Rebel Bourbon 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was awarded a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Double Platinum ASCOT award. The brand's Rebel 100 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was awarded gold medals at the 2023 SIP and ASCOT awards.



About Luxco®

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco® is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP® Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers®, home of Ezra Brooks®, Rebel®, Blood Oath®, David Nicholson® and Daviess County®; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery®, maker of Yellowstone® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case® Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch® Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor®, Exotico® and Dos Primos®; and Ross & Squibb® Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union® Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope® Bourbon, Everclear® Grain Alcohol, Pearl® Vodka, Saint Brendan's® Irish Cream, The Quiet ManTM Irish Whiskey, Green Hat® Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.

Irish Whiskey, Green Hat® Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit

luxco .

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing ( ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers