Greenspoon Marder Expands Litigation Practice Group With Addition Of Partner Jeffrey Gilbert In Miami

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder

expands the firm's Litigation practice group with the addition of partner Jeffrey Gilbert in the Miami office.

Drawing on nearly 40 years of experience, Mr. Gilbert represents clients in a wide range of business and financial disputes, including Fortune 500 companies and international businesses, in an array of litigation, ranging from shareholder and partnership disputes to bet-the-company lawsuits and material contract breaches. He also represents developers, real estate lenders, financial institutions, REITs, special servicers, and receivers in property, real estate, financial, and construction disputes.

"I am excited to embark on a new chapter with Greenspoon Marder and join its esteemed litigation group. I am eager to contribute to the firm's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit in delivering client successes," said Mr. Gilbert.

"Jeffrey's experience in complex business litigation, real estate disputes, and consumer financial services aligns perfectly with our firm's comprehensive approach to legal challenges. We are confident that his skills, honed through years of work at some of the largest law firms in the country, will further strengthen our litigation capabilities," said Michael Marder , co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey to Greenspoon Marder, and look forward to leveraging his years of experience and business and community connections to further enhance the services we provide to our clients," said Gerald Greenspoon , co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.



Mr. Gilbert has been widely recognized for his contributions to the legal field. He has been named among the "Best Lawyers in America" by U.S. News and World Report for Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy Litigation, and Real Estate litigation each year dating back to 2013 and has been recognized among "South Florida's Top Lawyers" since 2005 by South Florida Legal Guide. In addition to his practice, Mr. Gilbert is deeply involved in his community. Among many organizations, he is a member of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Leadership Council, formerly served as the Vice President of the Jewish Museum of Florida and serves on the Board of Governors for Temple Menorah.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has held a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder