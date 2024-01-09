Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size To Surpass US$ 1,457.2 Million By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is expected to clock US$ 1,457.2 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
The Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market is witnessing transformative advancements in reproductive medicine, contributing to improved outcomes in assisted reproductive technologies. This press release highlights key developments, breakthroughs, and the dynamic landscape of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and ensuring healthier pregnancies.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Scope
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size Value in 2022
| US$ 598.1 million
| Revenue Forecast in 2031
| US$ 1,457.2 million
| CAGR
| 10.4%
| Base Year for Estimation
| 2022
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2031
| Historical Year
| 2021
| Segments Covered
| Type, Technique, Application, End-user, and Region
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Precision Selection for Healthy Embryos: The Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market specializes in the genetic assessment of embryos before implantation during IVF procedures. This enables precision selection of embryos without known genetic disorders, reducing the risk of genetic conditions and increasing the likelihood of successful pregnancies.
Comprehensive Genetic Analysis: The market offers comprehensive genetic analysis through various PGT techniques, including PGT-A (aneuploidy testing), PGT-M (monogenic disorder testing), and PGT-SR (structural rearrangement testing). These techniques allow for the identification of chromosomal abnormalities, single gene disorders, and structural rearrangements, ensuring a thorough assessment of embryo health.
Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): The integration of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies is shaping the future of PGT. NGS enables high-throughput sequencing of embryos, providing detailed genetic information with enhanced accuracy. The application of NGS in PGT contributes to faster turnaround times, increased sensitivity, and improved reliability in detecting genetic abnormalities.
Reducing the Burden of Genetic Disorders: PGT plays a pivotal role in reducing the burden of genetic disorders by preventing the transmission of inherited conditions to future generations. Families with a history of genetic diseases can benefit from PGT to ensure that only healthy embryos are selected for implantation, minimizing the risk of genetic conditions in offspring.
Improving IVF Success Rates: The market's focus on genetic screening contributes to improved IVF success rates. By selecting genetically normal embryos, the chances of successful implantation and healthy pregnancies are enhanced. PGT provides valuable information to fertility specialists, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize the chances of a successful IVF cycle.
Expanding Applications in Reproductive Medicine: PGT is expanding its applications beyond traditional indications. The market is witnessing increased use of PGT for elective reasons, such as family balancing and choosing specific traits. This evolution reflects the growing demand for personalized reproductive choices and the ability to make informed decisions about family planning.
Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the PGT Market include ethical considerations, the need for continuous improvement in accuracy, and the affordability of these advanced genetic technologies. Opportunities for advancements lie in research and development, the exploration of non-invasive PGT techniques, and collaborative efforts to address ethical concerns and broaden access to PGT services.
Table of Content INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2021
Base Year – 2022
Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031
Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)
Regulatory Landscape
Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities GLOBAL PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE
Preimplantation Genetic Screening
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis GLOBAL PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY
Next-Generation Sequencing
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization
Comparative Genomic Hybridization
Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism
Browse full TOC here
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level Covid 19 impact trends and perspective Granular insights at global/regional/country level Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment Blanket coverage on competitive landscape Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :
Distributor Landscape Assessment Pricing Intelligence Customer Base Assessment Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players
Buy this Premium Research Report:
Future Outlook: The Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is poised for continuous growth and innovation as assisted reproductive technologies become more sophisticated. Ongoing research, technological advancements, and a commitment to ethical practices are pivotal in shaping the future of PGT. The market's evolution positions it as a key player in advancing reproductive medicine and empowering individuals and couples in their journey towards parenthood.
Browse other reports:
The global transplant diagnostic market was pegged at US$ 1 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
The global multiple sclerosis drugs market was pegged at US$ 24 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The global spinal cord stimulation market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The global chronic hepatitis therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 11.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The global self-blood glucose monitoring market was pegged at US$ 14.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.50 % during the forecast period.
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: ...
Phone no: +1 888 550 5009
Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
MENAFN09012024004107003653ID1107700549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.