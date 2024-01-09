Chilau Foods Opens Crowdfunding Round Due To Rapid Expansion Into Retail Stores Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The soup aisle disruptor has already rallied more than 100 investors in the community crowdfunding round

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chilau Foods , a rapidly growing food brand known for its Southern-inspired stew and boil bases, today announces it has reached a significant milestone in its equity crowdfunding campaign. More than 100 individual investors have joined the brand's community funding round as the company rapidly expands into retail locations across the U.S.



While brand names dominate the soup aisle, their offerings primarily revolve around traditional flavors like chicken, beef and vegetable. Chilau's line of southern-inspired stew and boil bases present a significant opportunity in the retail industry's soup and bouillon category by offering a unique alternative that taps into the growing demand for authentic, bold and ethnic flavor profiles.

After debuting in January 2023, Chilau quickly picked up momentum as its products are currently available in more than 370 stores across the U.S., including Winn-Dixie, Market Street, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Harveys Supermarkets, and Plum Market. The company expects to add its products to an additional eight retailers by end of year.

After one week of opening the funding round, Chilau Foods secured funding from 130 investors, working its way toward its goal of $1 million to accommodate its rapid expansion.

In the last six months, Chilau has seen sales increase by 22%. Funding will go toward increasing production in order to meet growing demand – this includes packaging, filling and distribution. Additionally, Chilau will invest in trade spend as the company aims to amplify its marketing and promotional efforts to drive product trial and increase off-the-shelf sales.

"The Chilau brand was developed by listening to our customers, and I am thrilled to give our early backers the opportunity to own a piece of the brand and grow with us,” said Michael Anderson, founder of Chilau Foods.“As Chilau Foods continues its rapid growth into retail, this community round of funding will play a crucial role in expanding our presence and meet growing demand.”

In addition to being a soup aisle disruptor, Chilau Foods is also providing its customers with a new level of accessibility. Chilau has partnered with Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) to use the revolutionary EEASY Lid on all of its products. CCT's patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid will be available on all Chilau products across 700 retailers by the end of March 2024.

About Chilau Foods

Chilau Foods is a culinary innovator, specializing in concentrated, better-for-you stew and seafood boil bases that simplify home cooking while delivering bold Southern flavors. Founded on the principle of listening to customer feedback, Chilau Foods has grown from a beloved online brand to a rising star in the retail space.

